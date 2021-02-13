Justin Timberlake issues decades-late apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Justin Timberlake has apologised for his behaviour in the past towards ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson.

It has been a long time coming, decades even. But Justin Timberlake has finally apologised to female stars Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in a single Instagram post saying “I’m not perfect.”

Recently, Timberlake has been caught in deep public scrutiny for his past actions. Chief among them are comments about his former girlfriend, Britney Spears, which have resurfaced following the release of Framing Britney Spears, a documentary produced by The New York Times.

A performance with Janet Jackson has also resurfaced, where Timberlake was responsible for Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl. He has constantly swerved questions about the incident, only ever partially apologising for the event.

The controversy was caused when Timberlake famously exposed Jackson’s breast and groped it after ripping off her shirt. Although the malfunction was not entirely his fault, only meaning to rip off one piece of fabric on the outfit, the way Timberlake handled the situation was looked down on.

Spears and Timberlake dated between 1999 and 2002 and were seen as Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple. Interviews were often centred around the two singers’ relationship, with personal questions commonly asked.

Regarding their sex life, Spears famously came out to say she would wait until marriage. However, Timberlake often talked intimate details about their sex life – something that is now coming to bite him in the back. Following the backlash coming Timberlake’s way after the documentary’s release, his apology comes off as (in the wise words of JoJo) too little too late.

Posting to Instagram, Timberlake apologised to both Spears and Jackson, singling the two women out by name. Read his post below.