WATCH: Ariana Grande & Thundercat – ‘Them Changes’ (Live at Adult Swim Music Festival)

In an unlikely match made in heaven, pop princess Ariana Grande has joined R&B/funk bassist Thundercat for a cosmic rendition of his 2015 single Them Changes. It’s a cathartic take on the funky track, with Ariana grounding the transcending jazz bass with her iconic mellow R&B vocals.

The cover was apart of Thundercat’s set in the Adult Swim Music Festival: a two-day livestream fundraiser. Joining him on the event’s lineup was Kaytranada, Mastodon, Rico Nasty, and loads more.

In a statement, Thundercat said, “it feels like Ariana and I are forever connected through Mac [Miller], and this is part of the healing process.” The set helped raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Catch the clip below: