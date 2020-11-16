A video of the Proud Boys initiation has gone viral and it’s so unbelievably cringe

Following this week’s protests in D.C., the Proud Boys initiation ritual is doing the annual rounds on Twitter and oh my god, you have to see this.

On Saturday, Washington D.C. became a battleground between pro-Trump groups, like the Proud Boys, and the ongoing BLM demonstrations that have been occurring since George Floyd’s murder back in May. Activists were there alongside far-right groups, who had rallied to protest the 2020 election.

The rally was promoted online as the Million MAGA March and quickly became a meme after the media reported that only mere thousands turned up to the event, contrary to the significantly larger crowds that was predicted. This hazing clip resurfaced at the same time, garnering hilarious commentary from the internet and all-in-all confirming that the Proud Boys shouldn’t be all that proud, tbh.

The ritual, which has gone viral multiple times over the past few years, has been widely mocked because of its pseudo-masculine energy. That and the absolute irony of these militant boys talking about waging war if Trump loses just to prove their dedication in the most juvenile way.

Let’s get into it.

So, to be initiated as a fully-fledged Proud Boy, they first, in a totally non-cringe way, must publicly declare themselves so. Next, the prospective member must withstand a “beating.” I have put that into quotations because for these so-called hyper-masculine boys, those are some sissy punches. Anyway, they do that until they can *checks notes* correctly name five kinds of cereal. I hate America.

Proud Boys initiation ritual. Try not to to laugh… pic.twitter.com/4IsqdOKjrA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 14, 2020

The group’s founder, Gavin McInnes, explained the reasoning behind the ritual back in 2016.

“You must get the crap beaten out of you by at least five guys until you can name five breakfast cereals,” McInnes wrote. “If you hammer out, ‘Chex, Cheerios, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, and Special K’ in a matter of seconds, you’re free to go. If you get flummoxed by the punches and cannot think straight, well, sorry, you’re going to get pounded.”

Basically, the whole thing has been a kind of refreshing distraction to what has been a kind of horrific weekend. But nonetheless, enjoy these reactions to the cereal initiation for some of the toughest boys out.

You KNOW they all smell so bad 🤢 — tracy davis (@tracylhd) November 14, 2020

Me watching this incel initiation. pic.twitter.com/jNxl8nVyvi — Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) November 14, 2020

Almost turned into a tickle fight. So tough, these fellas. — Rhaegaro (@Rhaegaro) November 14, 2020