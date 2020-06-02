How TikTok came to document the frontlines of the George Floyd protests

TikTok has, unexpectedly, become the outlet most accurately documenting mass protests sweeping America after the brutal killing of George Floyd last week.

Protestors are using TikTok as a tool to share footage and photos from the frontlines of the Minnesota protests, creating powerful content that allows them to take control of their own narrative.

TikTok has become the exact platform Gen Z needed in the wake of mass protests sweeping across America, as protestors share shocking footage and photos from the frontlines.

The scenes depicted in the TikTok clips show just how devastatingly violent the riots have become, as clashes between protestors and police are met with tear gas, rubber bullets, and batons.

Who knew that TikTok, an app once exclusively used by teenagers vying for 15 seconds of fame, would become such a powerful and necessary social networking service for sharing uncensored content images in times of global turmoil.

A remix of rapper Childish Gambino’s This Is America, a song well-known for addressing issues of race and police brutality in America, has rightfully become something of a soundtrack for the online movement, as TikTok becomes overrun with Black Lives Matter content.

Each clip shared empowers protestors by giving them the platform to share the protests through their own eyes, while offering its viewers remarkable insight into the tragic events unfolding across the US.

Check out some of the unbelievable TikTok videos below: