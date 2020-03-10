Watch Big White perform ‘Heaven’s Unlikely’ Live at Enmore

Sydney favourites, Big White were the latest to hit the Live at Enmore studio. They dished up a slice of perfect guitar pop with their single Heaven’s Unlikely.

The track comes off their recently released EP of the same name. Check out their Live at Enmore session before they play at the Happy Mag Issue 14 Launch, this Friday.

Based on the memory of midnight heat – the kind only Sydney can provide – the track is packed with the hooks and jangly guitars that’s a foundation of the Big White sound.

Fronted by Cody Munro Moore, Elmo Aoyama and Nick Griffith provided the lush harmonies, supported by Jack Wotton’s country-inspired twangs and Bowen Shakalis’ rock-solid drum grooves.

Check out their performance below:

Head over to Bandcamp to pick up a copy of Heaven’s Unlikely and don’t forget to catch Big White live this Friday night at Happy Mag’s Issue 14 Launch.