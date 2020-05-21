 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

WATCH: C.O.F.F.I.N – ‘Empty Room Sessions’

The Lansdowne Hotel have launched the first episode of their new Empty Room Sessions. To kick things off properly, they invited C.O.F.F.I.N to perform a selection of old and new tracks. Cop it below.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

FACEBOOK

Leave a Reply

May 21, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag