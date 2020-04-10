 ​ ​
WATCH: David Bowie – ‘Repetition 97’

In anticipation of archived David Bowie material being released later this month via ChangesNowBowie, a stripped-down version of Repetition has been unveiled. The video for Repetition 97 features archived footage from his Earthling tour in 1997.

April 10, 2020

