Film and TV

WATCH: ‘WandaVision’ – Official Trailer

JK

by Jasmine Kassis

WandaVision

Twitter: WandaVision

JK

by Jasmine Kassis

In an eerie and strikingly retro fashion, the trailer for WandaVision is a blend of ’60s sitcom and Stranger Things.

WandaVision
Twitter: WandaVision

Starring Marvel Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), the couple play blissful newlyweds in a suburban town until, in a Truman Show/Black Mirror manner, the cracks begin to appear and everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision will be released on DisneyPlus January 15. Watch the trailer below:

Related