WATCH: ‘WandaVision’ – Official Trailer

In an eerie and strikingly retro fashion, the trailer for WandaVision is a blend of ’60s sitcom and Stranger Things.

Starring Marvel Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), the couple play blissful newlyweds in a suburban town until, in a Truman Show/Black Mirror manner, the cracks begin to appear and everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision will be released on DisneyPlus January 15. Watch the trailer below:

🎶 They’re a newlywed couple, just moved to town 🎶 Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus featuring original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. pic.twitter.com/EGdHisEENa — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 4, 2021

Expect the unexpected ✨ #WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ first series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dCt94mqwE5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 9, 2021