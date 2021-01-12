Meme to real 20-string guitar: meet the ‘Mountain Dew’ djent machine

YouTuber Jared Dines has just been gifted a 20-string guitar. Born from a meme involving Mountain Dew, this beast has to be seen (and heard) to be believed.

YouTuber and metal monster Jared Dines is a little over being tagged with the ‘Mountain Dew’ guitar meme. So much so, that he saw fit to commission a real-life version of the monstrosity, crafted by the custom builders, 10S.

Yep, it’s a goddamn 20-string guitar, specifically made for djenting your way to glory (if you don’t know what ‘djent’ music is, just say the actual word and you’ve got the sound). Can it be played though? If the reveal video is anything to go by, you better believe it.

“Some of you are probably sitting there asking yourselves, why?” Says Jared Dines after he has demoed the guitar. And yes, the question of why? has certainly crossed our minds. He goes on to refer to the Mountain Dew guitar meme that inspired him:

“Some of you may have seen this meme that has been floating around the internet for about ten years or so and to my knowledge, it’s never been made.”

So, in the spirit of why the hell not? the world now has a 20-string guitar. 2021 is going to be a great year.