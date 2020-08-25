New Music WATCH: From The Archive, Prince in 1985 EE By Emily Elvish August 25, 2020 New Music Pop Culture Prince Copied to clipboard EE By Emily Elvish August 25, 2020 Copied to clipboard New Music Pop Culture Prince *sighs deeply* I could listen to Prince talk all day. The artist gets pretty philosophical in his first-ever TV interview back in 1985. Check out the interview below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>