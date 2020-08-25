In the new Suicide Squad game, it’s your turn to kill the Justice League

The first trailer is out for Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, set for release in 2022.

It’s time to unleash your inner villain with Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, where you’ll be playing as the baddies.

With the Justice League fallen from grace, it’s up to Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and Kingshark to take them out. So I guess the crosshair on Superman on their teaser wasn’t just for show.

The Suicide Squad game certainly spins a new, fun twist to the established universe – it’s pretty surreal seeing Superman as the bad guy. Aligned with the comics it’s based off, the plot sees the government contacting these locked-up villains to carry out their missions (like hunting down the rogue Superman) in exchange for pardon. Killing the Justice League and earning their freedom? It’s hard to say no.

In terms of gameplay, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be open-world in what appears to be a shooter. Superpowers and skills will come hand-in-hand with custom weapons in this off-meta superhero game. Players will be able to campaign in groups up to four (CPUs will fill vacancies in parties of three or less), making this a game to play with the squad.

This style of co-op multiplayer has been quite popular recently, notably in the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima: Legends DLC. The previously free (on Epic Games) Remnant: From the Ashes was a shooter in the exact same style, only with more souls-like elements. Perhaps this is the beginning of a new meta in online co-op? We’ll have to wait and see.