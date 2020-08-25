TikTok is suing the Trump administration in an attempt to stop the US ban

TikTok sued the Trump government on Monday after they issued an executive order that will ban the use of the app throughout the country.

TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration after the government issued an executive order to block use of the app throughout the country.

The decision to sue by the app’s Beijing-based parent company ByteDance comes in an effort to protect their rights, secure the future of the employees, and ensure the platform remains active for their millions of users.

TikTok is arguing that the Trump administration, in using their emergency economic powers to issue their executive order, denied the company due process.

In a statement on their website, titled Why we are suing the Administration, the company described that the executive order had the potential to “strip the rights of that community without any evidence to justify such an extreme action, and without any due process.”

They also went on to say, that they “strongly disagree with the Administration’s position that TikTok is a national security threat“, insofar as they have taken “extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok’s U.S. user data“.

BREAKING: TikTok sues President Trump over his executive order to ban U.S. transactions — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 24, 2020

In a later press release, TikTok also noted the implications of the ban on employment and job growth, given that they currently have over 1,500 employees in the US. They also plan to create an additional 10,000 jobs in California, Texas, New York, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, and Washington.

While TikTok “do not take suing the government lightly”, sometimes it is necessary.