The boys from Tame Impala have unleashed a storm during their remote Tiny Desk Concert set. Performing hit tracks from their 2020 record The Slow Rush, Kevin Parker, Jay Watson, and Dominic Simper (a.k.a. bambi) give audiences a behind-the-scenes look into their music.

Check out the NPR series performance of Breathe Deeper, Is It True, and Patience below: