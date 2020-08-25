Woman who was declared dead has been found alive inside funeral home

In a classic stitch up, a 20-year-old woman in Detroit was declared dead by officials and taken to a funeral home only later discovered to still be alive.

The Southfield fire department had reportedly spent 30 minutes attempting to revive a 20-year-old woman before pronouncing her dead on Sunday and taking her to the James H. Cole funeral home in Detroit.

It was here that the staff quickly realised she was, in fact, alive, and immediately took her to hospital.

The woman, who at this point remains unnamed, was found breathing by workers at the Detroit funeral home many hours after she was declared dead by paramedics and was sent to the mortuary by her grieving family.

In a statement given by the department, they stated: “Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life.”

“The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.”

Woman was declared dead after being found unresponsive and her body was sent to a funeral home in Detroit only for her to open her eyes right before they embalmed her…bruh. — Mardy Marvel (@MardyMarvel) August 25, 2020

The woman’s mother was understandably devastated by the strange series of events that occurred over the weekend, telling WDIV-TV that her “heart is so heavy” by the mistaken diagnoses.

No information on the woman’s condition has been released to the press since Monday.