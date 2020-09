Jaguar Jonze is back with a cinematic video for her new single DEADALIVE. Penned during the heart of the pandemic, the video graphically captures the tension and chaos of our past year in neon tones.

DEADALIVE was written by Lynch and her bandmates during lockdown in New York. Fresh off the plane and with a national tour on the horizon, the song is an ode to the uncertainty that this year has wrought for us all.

Check the video out below: