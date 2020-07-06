WATCH: Lime Cordiale – ‘Screw Loose’

Lime Cordiale have blessed us with another track and video ahead of their upcoming album, 14 Steps To A Better You, out this Friday, July 10. With references to Salvador Dalí’s The Persistence of Memory painting and ’70s psychedelics, the new single is truly a work of art.

Upbeat and catchy, the tune is reminiscent of Lime Cordiale’s sound and aesthetic. The band described the fun they had writing and filming the new single: “we were laughing throughout the whole writing process.” Don’t miss the new track below: