 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

WATCH: Lime Cordiale – ‘Screw Loose’

lime coridale, loose screw

Lime Cordiale have blessed us with another track and video ahead of their upcoming album, 14 Steps To A Better You, out this Friday, July 10. With references to Salvador Dalí’s The Persistence of Memory painting and ’70s psychedelics, the new single is truly a work of art.

lime coridale, loose screw

Upbeat and catchy, the tune is reminiscent of Lime Cordiale’s sound and aesthetic. The band described the fun they had writing and filming the new single: “we were laughing throughout the whole writing process.” Don’t miss the new track below:

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

FACEBOOK

Leave a Reply

July 6, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag