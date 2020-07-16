Watch Milan Ring feat. Ngaiire perform ‘Switch Off’ Live at Enmore

In the most recent Live at Enmore session, Milan Ring—featuring Ngaiire as a special guest—performed her recent single Switch Off.

Though it was a stripped-back version of the track, the two artists brought an unmistakable intensity to the performance, ranging from whisper-quiet intimacy to full-blooded celebration.

Milan Ring – plus special guest Ngaiire – were recent guests at the Live at Enmore studios. Check out their stripped-back and soulful performance of Switch Off.

The released version of this single is replete with vocal layers, resting on a neo-soul bed of Rhodes and rhythm section. Armed with just her Strat for this session, Milan Ring filled the tracked with all the same rhythmic momentum and more. It provided the perfect backdrop for the powerhouse vocal performances from herself and Ngaiire.

Before getting into the performance, Milan Ring talked about the song’s simple and powerful message: “Finding the right time to be informed, but also switch off the noise.”

Check out the performance below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Keep up to date with all the news from Milan Ring via her website.