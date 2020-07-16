Prepare to ruin your childhood with this Pornhub parody of ‘The Lion King’

You know what they say; some things are sacred. The Lion King is apparently not one of them. In the spirit of digging up all the unholy Pornhub parodies the internet has to offer, my latest offering to you is none other than everyone’s favourite Shakespeare remake, feat. lions.

Please scroll down to ruin your childhood dreams.

A son’s redemption after the backstabbing murder of his father – no, not Hamlet – The Lion King! Or should I say, The Loin King?

Ok. I know what you’re thinking, but – why not?

Brought to you by porn company Wood Rocket, highlights of The Loin King include: “Can you feel my muff tonight?” (very different from the Can You Feel The Love Tonight sung by Beyonce and Donald Glover just last year – but no less valuable), as well as classic lines like: “We’re in a porno now Poonbaa, say whatever you want!”

And trust me, the dialogue only goes up from there. Whilst it may only be marginally better than Cats, in reality, that’s a pretty big compliment. Also, did I mention its a musical?

“Whip out your dong, we’re in a porno with songs!” And the rest is history.

If you’re not convinced, let the good people of Twitter help you decide.

I AM WATCHING PORNHUB’S PARODY OF THE LION KING AND I AM NOT EVEN 1:15 INTO IT, AND I AM ALREADY FUCKING DEAD SKSKSK pic.twitter.com/J5MJmtnK0i — Mia Says Shane Madej is the only Shane to stan (@transgalmia) July 27, 2019

Woah, found the new lion king for free on pornhub. The cgi isn’t as good as I thought it would be, and theres a lot more lion fucking than I expected. Solid 9/10 — Richard Hearne (@SirCouchbag) July 19, 2019

Check out the trailer in all its glory below.

