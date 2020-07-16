Tom Holland reveals the ‘Uncharted’ movie is finally in production

The Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is finally set to start filming, 11 years after the news of its development first came in 2009.

The news was revealed by Holland, who shared an image a set chair embroidered with the name ‘Nate’ on Instagram.

Seven directors later, the Uncharted movie is finally set to be filmed with an all-star cast of Tom Holland and Mark Whalberg.

The Uncharted gaming series has received various Game of the Year accolades from the likes of IGN and D.I.C.E and has sold over 40 million copies since its first release in 2007.

The series follows adventurer Nathan Drake across various locations including the Amazon rainforest, Istanbul, Nepal, and London among others, and has become one of the most popular series among Playstation fans.

View this post on Instagram Day one #uncharted A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Jul 15, 2020 at 12:59am PDT

Now the gaming series is finally set to be adapted to the silver screen, but it hasn’t been without its mishaps, with the project going through six different directors before finally landing on Zombieland director, Ruben Fleischer.

The likes of Silver Lining Playbook‘s director David O. Russell, Limitless director Neil Burger, Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon, 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg, and Bumblebee director Travis Knight have all been attached to the film before subsequently leaving the project.

The initial December 2020 release date has also been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with Tom Holland’s latest Instagram post, there is hope we may see the film released in July 2021.

as cool as an uncharted movie would be if it’s done right i feel like them hiring tom as nathan drake is just a way to appeal to the general public rather than make a decent video game adaptation… that’s just how i feel though — jaz (@tloudrake) July 12, 2020

The project has been on standby for so long that Mark Wahlberg, who was originally cast to play Nathan Drake has since been moved to play Drake’s older friend and mentor, Sully.

With the younger Tom Holland set to play Nathan Drake, it is believed the film will be set in Drake’s earlier life, before the events that transpired in the gaming series.