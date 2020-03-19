 ​ ​
There’s a rumoured “butthole edition” of ‘Cats’ and people want to see it

With everyone cooped up inside due to coronavirus, it’s expected that the internet might get a little out of control.

In the latest, completely ridiculous thing to take over Twitter, #ReleaseTheButtholeCut has become a hashtag, and people are calling for the release of an alleged edition of Cats, where the cats all have exposed buttholes.

Cats film

The movie Cats has been receiving a lot of attention online for one reason. Everyone wants a release of the butthole edition.

I know you’re laughing, and for good reason…but allow me to explain this absurdity a little more. It all started when writer/producer/director Ben Mekler sent out this tweet:

Jack Waz, a TV writer was quick to the scene. He dropped some information that (little did he know…or did he?) would spark an online rally, calling for a more, let’s say, exposed version of Cats.

A re-release of Cats, butthole edition, would have famous figures in the movie such as James Corden and Taylor Swift showing perhaps a little more than intended. Of course, this only made the public even more desperate to see this alternate version without the CGI cover-ups.

One of the best calls to action came from none other than filmmaker Rian Johnson, who was the first to use the #ReleaseTheButtholeCut hashtag.

Much to our dismay, an anonymous crew member from Cats recently confirmed that there was, in fact, no butthole edition of the movie. The real story was simply that many shots resembled buttholes, so they needed to be edited out. Sounds believable.

March 19, 2020

