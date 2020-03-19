There’s a rumoured “butthole edition” of ‘Cats’ and people want to see it

With everyone cooped up inside due to coronavirus, it’s expected that the internet might get a little out of control.

In the latest, completely ridiculous thing to take over Twitter, #ReleaseTheButtholeCut has become a hashtag, and people are calling for the release of an alleged edition of Cats, where the cats all have exposed buttholes.

The movie Cats has been receiving a lot of attention online for one reason. Everyone wants a release of the butthole edition.

I know you’re laughing, and for good reason…but allow me to explain this absurdity a little more. It all started when writer/producer/director Ben Mekler sent out this tweet:

I desperately need a tell-all book about the making of CATS. It could really help me get through this — ben mekler (@benmekler) March 18, 2020

Jack Waz, a TV writer was quick to the scene. He dropped some information that (little did he know…or did he?) would spark an online rally, calling for a more, let’s say, exposed version of Cats.

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

A re-release of Cats, butthole edition, would have famous figures in the movie such as James Corden and Taylor Swift showing perhaps a little more than intended. Of course, this only made the public even more desperate to see this alternate version without the CGI cover-ups.

One of the best calls to action came from none other than filmmaker Rian Johnson, who was the first to use the #ReleaseTheButtholeCut hashtag.

#ReleaseTheButtholeCut is exactly what we all need right now https://t.co/BhaROTRqLM — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 18, 2020

Much to our dismay, an anonymous crew member from Cats recently confirmed that there was, in fact, no butthole edition of the movie. The real story was simply that many shots resembled buttholes, so they needed to be edited out. Sounds believable.