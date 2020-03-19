Netflix is bringing us a cooked new TV show this April

Netflix are bringing us a new television series this April, and it’s cooked. Cooked with Cannabis will be exploring cuisine in a way which we haven’t seen before – the main ingredient is, you guessed it, weed.

Move over MasterChef and My Kitchen Rules, the new series is perfect binge-worthy content to keep you occupied whilst you self-isolate during this coronavirus pandemic. And best of all, it’s co-hosted by our favourite Milkshake singer Kelis Rogers.

Netflix aren’t leaving us high and dry with the announcement of their new TV series. And damn right it is sounding better than Masterchef.

First Kelis had us coming to her yard with her milkshakes, now we are all anticipating her new television series which will span over six episodes. Naturally, the TV show will be available on Netflix from the 20th of April (4/20) and will see Kelis joined by co-host and Portland-based chef Leather Storrs.

Each of the six episodes will have three chefs battling it out to create a three course meal to suit a different theme, all of which will require cannabis to be used as the featured ingredient. And there’s money to be won here – the winning chef will bag $10,000 per episode, with the winner to be decided by a different group of dinner guests each new episode who will be sampling the menu.

And please don’t underestimate this show as a bit of light entertainment, according to Kelis there is real thought and science put into its production:

“The contestants had personal and romantic relationships with the herb and they knew its intricacies: medically, chemically, spiritually and as an intoxicant.”

So get ready for this premiere end of April – we say sit back, relax and let it take your breath away.