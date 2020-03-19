Glastonbury 2020 has officially been cancelled

The Glastonbury festival, due to celebrate its 50th year in 2020, has been cancelled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival founders, Michael and Emily Eavis, revealed the news via Twitter on Wednesday after the British government strongly discouraged mass gatherings. The statement reads, “following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option.”

It was thought that the situation in the UK may have improved in time for Glastonbury’s commencement on June 24. However, spending several months of preparation under increasing uncertainty was not considered to be a risk worth taking.

Over 200,000 people were expected to congregate on Somerset’s Worthy Farm for Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary. Meanwhile, about 135,000 people had already paid the deposit on a 2020 ticket. It was outlined in the statement that Glastonbury will honour those customers, rolling the validity of their purchase into 2021. Additionally, those seeking a refund will be able to apply for one in the coming days.

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

Until the cancellation announcement, Glastonbury was proceeding as usual, adding Kendrick Lamar to the bill last week. He joined Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney as the festival’s headliners.

Glastonbury’s announcement adds to a skyrocketing list of festival cancellations, joining SXSW and Coachella on the list of casualties for 2020. Meanwhile, Australia’s Splendour in the Grass and Bluesfest have also kicked the bucket for the year.