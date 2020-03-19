Charli XCX announces programme of self-isolation events

Charli XCX has announced a self-isolation programme of events along with a lineup of other musicians and artists. Live streamed through her Instagram, Charli XCX has released a schedule of events created to “provide support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Accompanying musicians will include names such as Christine and the Queens, Diplo, Clairo and more to be announced.

Beginning last night on March 18th, Charli XCX was joined by Christine and The Queens in an open conversation around the current climate caused by coronavirus and how such may impact creativity and mental health. Fans are actively encouraged to participate and discuss as part of the line up of events with Charli also inviting fans to submit questions ahead of the daily streams.

Each event will be designed to be as interactive as possible in order to lessen the impact that self-isolation may have on emotional and mental health. A press release made by the artist’s team added:

“Through the week’s entire program of online events, Charli will be looking to connect the online world and the real world through shared experience – spreading positivity via her own platform. We’re all in this together, so self-isolation doesn’t have to be isolating.”

You can find the full line-up of events listed below:

18 March, 5pm – An Emo Chat with Christine and the Queens

19 March, 6pm – Personal Training with Diplo

20 March, time TBC – Girls Night In with Rita Ora

21 March, time TBC – Would U Rather with Kim Petras

22nd March, 8pm UK time – Art Class with Clairo