Social distance in style: Room 2 Radio is Sydney’s first online nightclub

So, everything’s cancelled. Not all hope is lost, however, because the heroes from Room 2 Radio are showing us how to social distance in style.

As live-streaming makes a sizeable dent in the music industry, R2R brings the club experience to your living room.

Sydney’s first online nightclub Room 2 Radio is kicking off this Friday, and you can bet your pretty butt it’s gonna be a good time.

From 8pm to “late-pm” you can get freaky, stuff your face with chippies, put curses on your enemies, cosplay Mr Potato Head or rip up the pages of your parents’ cookbooks. Give the nae nae another spin if you must. No one’s watching.

The epic initiative is led by radio host Nicole Beck, local DJ and promoter Toby Debelak, and Charlie Waldren (aka Poolroom.) in an effort to combat the losses musicians are suffering at the moment.

“Public health concerns surrounding COVID-19 have led to the cancellation of the majority of shows on my upcoming tour,” Waldren shared in an interview. “This doesn’t just reduce my main source of income, but also affects my team, the venues, support acts, accommodation, and their staff.”

The electronic artist is channeling his energy into spreading joy in a time of uncertainty.

“Let’s boogie alone, together,” the organisers urge. The event will feature local DJs Hyfe, Music for Friends, Liam Ebbs, and Honey Point DJs.

Expect disco lights, dope beats, and a moderated chatroom in case y’all wanna meet the love of your life on the DF. With staff like Venué Managé, Bart Ender, and Seccy Roomtwo monitoring the scene, you can rest assured there’ll be no funny business flying under the radar.

You can join the livestream this Friday via their Facebook page.