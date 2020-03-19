Panic buy some vinyl at the Newtown Record Fair this April

There aren’t many things we love more than delving deep into a record store and finding treasures from our favourite artists, as well as discovering new musical delights.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll be excited to hear that the Newtown Record Fair is about to go down yet again, blessing us with over 30,000 records to explore.

On April 4, get down to Newtown’s Bank Hotel for the latest monthly edition of the Newtown Record Fair.

For a lot of us, the mere thought of stacks upon stacks of old and new vinyl could be enough to pull us away from strict self-isolation instructions. But to make it even better, Newtown Record Fair has added some more tempting additions. Don’t worry – there will be hand sanitiser.

From 11am on April 4, not only will you be able to browse old and new records to your heart’s content, but you will be able to boogie to some stellar vinyl DJs, enjoy some tasty treats from the Bank Hotel’s impressive menu, and drink some delicious craft beer. To top it off, your furry friends are welcome to join the fun (kids are welcome too, but we thought the pet thing was much more exciting).

You’ll find Newtown Record Fair in the back beer garden of the Bank Hotel and entry will be free. And with the thought of self-quarantine becoming more of a reality, there has never been a better time to stock up on some new listening material. Get excited and come on down!

More details can be found here.