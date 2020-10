It’s a tale of two goofballs on Moving Men, the new tune from French house producer Myd and Mac DeMarco. “He reminds me of some kind of bird, I like this guy,” said Mac. After being introduced by Ed Banger royalty Gaspard Augé and Busy P, the pair found themselves grounded in LA, where they wrote a handsome song about being removalists. Check it out below.

Moving Men is out now via Ed Banger Records/Because Music/Caroline Australia. Stream the song here.