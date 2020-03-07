WATCH: RMR – ‘Rascal’

FIND OUT MORE
March 7, 2020
Gigs of the week
- Sat Mar 07 2020 Amyl & The Sniffers
The Triffid, Brisbane
- Sun Mar 08 2020 Young Henrys: Girls to the Front
The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
- Sun Mar 08 2020 SHE A.F.
The Golden Sheaf, Sydney
- Tue Mar 10 2020 Kikagaku Moyo
Amplifier Bar, Perth
- Fri Mar 13 2020 Happy Mag Issue 14 Launch
The Marlborough Hotel, Sydney
