Watch Sam Neill perform a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Famed actor Sam Neill has been keeping busy during self-isolation.
The Jurassic Park star has been posting videos of himself reciting poetry, as well as a Randy Newman cover. Now in his latest video, he’s decided to take on Radiohead, delivering a rendition of their iconic track, Creep.
Neill is the latest star to cover a song by the beloved band, following Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard, who covered Fake Plastic Trees, and James Blake who took on No Surprises, in their individual live streams.
“I can only apologise to Tom Yorke et al for murdering I song I love,” Neill described in an accompanying caption. “But here goes nothing.”
Check it out below.
I can only apologise to Tom Yorke et al for murdering I song I love. But here goes nothing. I don’t know about you , but I’m finding keeping in touch face to face on FaceTime with family and friends a great comfort and a lot of fun too . I’m in Australia for the duration it seems – so staying in touch with the farm, with the family , and friends scattered around the world is really important . And having a laugh of course . Separation is hard , and throwing your arms around people would be great , but unfortunately the last thing we should be doing right now. Anyway – stay well , stay in touch , stay careful, and stay optimistic !