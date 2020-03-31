Watch Sam Neill perform a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Famed actor Sam Neill has been keeping busy during self-isolation.

The Jurassic Park star has been posting videos of himself reciting poetry, as well as a Randy Newman cover. Now in his latest video, he’s decided to take on Radiohead, delivering a rendition of their iconic track, Creep.

Neill is the latest star to cover a song by the beloved band, following Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard, who covered Fake Plastic Trees, and James Blake who took on No Surprises, in their individual live streams.

“I can only apologise to Tom Yorke et al for murdering I song I love,” Neill described in an accompanying caption. “But here goes nothing.”

Check it out below.