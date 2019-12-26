Watch Shonen Knife perform ‘Sweet Candy Power’ Live at Enmore

Japanese pop-punk legends Shonen Knife came to the Live at Enmore studios on their recent Australian tour. The three-piece delivered an ode to sugary goodness with a blistering performance of Sweet Candy Power, from their latest album of the same name.
The track was packed with the band’s trademark hooks, ’60s-inspired melodies and intense energy that’s been integral to the Shonen Knife sound since 1981.
Despite being a three-piece, the band more than filled the space with an intense and positive energy.
Frontwoman Naoko Yamano talked about the story behind the song:
“It’s a song about my favourite candy. Once I have candy, I get power… the melody line is very unique.”
Watch the performance below:
Sweet Candy Power is out now via Valve Records.