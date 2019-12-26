 ​ ​
Watch Shonen Knife perform ‘Sweet Candy Power’ Live at Enmore

Shonen Knife Sweet Candy Power

Japanese pop-punk legends Shonen Knife came to the Live at Enmore studios on their recent Australian tour. The three-piece delivered an ode to sugary goodness with a blistering performance of Sweet Candy Power, from their latest album of the same name.

The track was packed with the band’s trademark hooks, ’60s-inspired melodies and intense energy that’s been integral to the Shonen Knife sound since 1981. Shonen Knife Sweet Candy Power

Japanese garage-punk legends Shonen Knife were the latest to be welcomed to the Live at Enmore studio. They dished up a loud and lively performance of Sweet Candy Power.

Despite being a three-piece, the band more than filled the space with an intense and positive energy.

Frontwoman Naoko Yamano talked about the story behind the song:

It’s a song about my favourite candy. Once I have candy, I get power… the melody line is very unique.”

Watch the performance below:

Sweet Candy Power is out now via Valve Records.

December 27, 2019

