Ahead of a headline set tonight at The Chippo Hotel, Straight Arrows have released a new video for their 2018 On Top! track, Out & Down. Shot and edited by “VHS maestro” Ben Portnoy (C.O.F.F.I.N), the new clip captures Straight Arrows’ wild King Street Crawl performance from late last year.

Watch the new clip below:



Catch Straight Arrows live tonight at The Chippendale Hotel w/ RMFC and G2G. Tickets and info here.