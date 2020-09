Ahead of his album drop next Friday, Sufjan Stevens has released a new track, Sugar. Accompanied by a visually stunning, emotionally-charged video, Sugar maintains the electronic leaning of its predecessor America, pointing towards a new sonic era for the iconic songwriter.

Check out Sugar below.



The Ascension is out September 25 on Asthmatic Kitty via Inertia Music. Pre-order or pre-save your copy here.