Watch Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers perform ‘Desk Chair’ Live at Enmore

Hailing from Canberra, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers recently came by the Live at Enmore studio. The four-piece dished up a blistering version of their latest single Desk Chair.

The band arrived at the studio ahead of a show at the Oxford Art Factory, which was their Sydney stop in an east coast tour in support of the single.

It’s been a hectic couple of years for the alt-rockers. After wowing the Big Sound crowds last year and releasing a string of catchy singles, the tour supporting Desk Chair was a sell-out success.

They were slated to support Hockey Dad on tour in the coming months. While that’s on hold for now for obvious reasons, there’s no stopping the band’s momentum.

Check out the performance below:

