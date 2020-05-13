 ​ ​
WATCH: The Beths – ‘I’m Not Getting Excited’

The Beths have unveiled another piece of the album puzzle, a rockin’ track called I’m Not Getting Excited. Premiered on their own live stream, it’s the second taste of their upcoming LP Jump Rope Gazers.

the beths I'm not getting excited Mason Fairey

Photo: Mason Fairey

Jump Rope Gazers is out June 10 via Dew Process. Grab your copy here.

May 13, 2020

