WATCH: The Beths – ‘I’m Not Getting Excited’

The Beths have unveiled another piece of the album puzzle, a rockin’ track called I’m Not Getting Excited. Premiered on their own live stream, it’s the second taste of their upcoming LP Jump Rope Gazers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jump Rope Gazers is out June 10 via Dew Process. Grab your copy here.