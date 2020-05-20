 ​ ​
WATCH: The Happy Pack – Grace Stevenson

Not long ago we delivered the Happy Pack, a series of $1,200 gift bundles to creatives in isolation. Check out what happened when we showed up at the front door of Sydney’s own Grace Stevenson – who you may know as Rebel Yell.

WATCH: The Happy Pack - Grace Stevenson rebel yell

 

Special thanks to all of the brands, small businesses, and companies that supported the first Happy Pack: GoPro, Panhead Custom Ales, Fender, Archie Rose Distilling Co., Remedy Drinks, Ooooby, RØDE Microphones, Thrills, Pan Macmillan Australia, and Beach Burrito Company.

Find out more about The Happy Pack here.

May 20, 2020

