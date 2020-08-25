Watch the teaser for David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ directed by Spike Lee

The teaser for Spike Lee’s film version of the beloved Broadway show from David Byrne, American Utopia, is finally here.

Back in June, it was announced that HBO had acquired the film and would be premiering it later this year. Now the first official teaser has been released.

The teaser lasts just under a minute and features Byrne’s narration over a series of shots of the live show, which was filmed during the its Broadway residency between October 2019 and February 2020.

All is not lost: Spike Lee’s film of David Byrne’s American Utopia debuts on HBO October 17. — Joanna Langfield (@Joannalangfield) August 24, 2020

“Despite all that’s happened and despite what’s still happening, there’s still possibility,” Byrne describes. “James Baldwin said: ‘I still believe that we can do with this country something that has not been done before.’”

American Utopia was originally a stage adaptation of Byrne’s 2018 album of the same name and includes material from the album, as well as songs from the Talking Heads catalogue – infused with an optimistic political and social commentary.

i just feel we simply do not talk about david byrne enough as a society pic.twitter.com/MrNDwJMQk8 — wynne @ BLM (@wynnemales) August 19, 2020

American Utopia will premiere on HBO on October 17. Check out the teaser below.