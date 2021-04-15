WATCH: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ – Gameplay Trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge gets a smashing new trailer that introduces our favourite pizza-eating good boys doing what they do best: kicking butt. The trailer shows off the same vintage charm that we’ve already been vibing, but with more focus on the action. You can really see how each turtle brother has his own unique moves and advantages. Between you and me, Donatello’s spinning staff attack looks the choice of the bunch.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be released on PC and consoles, with Nintendo just announcing the game will be coming to the Switch too. The game currently doesn’t have a release date, although it is expected later this year.