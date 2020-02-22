WATCH: Tones and I – ‘Never Seen the Rain’ (Alternate Version)

Just in case you didn’t love Tones and I enough, this alternate version of her smash hit Never Seen The Rain will give you all the feels. Featuring a stunning choir and three-piece band, you’ll be left with goosebumps after listening to this brand new studio recording.
Tour Dates
Thursday 7 May – The Forum, Melbourne VIC (18+)
Friday 8 May – The Forum, Melbourne VIC (18+)
Friday 15 May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (all ages)
Sunday 17 May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (all ages)
Wednesday 20 May – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (all ages)
Thursday 21 May – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (all ages)
Saturday 23 May – Goods Shed, Hobart TAS (18+)
Friday 29 May – Metropolis, Fremantle WA (18+)