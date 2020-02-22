RÜFÜS DU SOL at 5am in the desert: trio announces new live album and film

When Sydney trio RÜFÜS DU SOL travelled to Joshua Tree National Park in early 2018, they left with their double Grammy nominated album SOLACE. They’re now returning to the scene of the crime with their upcoming 45-minute performance feature film and live album.

Shot at 5am with nothing but breaking sun and standing LEDs, Live From Joshua Tree mixes the band’s sounds, new and old, with the tranquil vacancy of the desert.

Sydney EDM trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced an upcoming live album and film, shot and recorded exclusively in Joshua Tree National Park.

The trio spent 18 months workshopping the project after coming up with the idea during their SOLACE writing holiday in 2018.

“We stayed up all night writing as the sun rose, this creeping light over the valley made its way into the room,” RÜFÜS drummer James Hunt said about how the idea came about. “We climbed these wild rock formations to a little vista at the top, about 100 feet above where we were writing and sat to take in the sunrise. Watching dawn break with this epic 15 minute journey playing out, we started joking about putting together a sunrise set in the desert where we would play to no one.”

“People talk a lot of shit in the desert at 5am, but walking around this alien world at dawn, we definitely felt there was something calling us back out there.”

RÜFÜS have announced that the film and album will be released on Friday, 6th March. The set features hits from all three of the band’s LPs, as well as a few new tracks.

“We originally planned for it to be a live stream, but as the idea grew and the production got bigger and bigger, it organically morphed into a film,” Hunt added. “It’s something that’s taken two years to pull together and something we are so excited to share with the world and make available everywhere.”

Catch the tracklist for the live album, and a teaser for the film down below:

Tracklist

1. Valley of the Yuccas (Live from Joshua Tree)

2. Eyes (Live from Joshua Tree)

3. New Sky (Live from Joshua Tree)

4. Desert Night (Live from Joshua Tree)

5. Solace (Live from Joshua Tree)

6. Underwater (Live from Joshua Tree)

7. Innerbloom (Live from Joshua Tree)

8. No Place (Live from Joshua Tree)