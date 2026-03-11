Wednesday announce Australian return

At last, Wednesday are returning to Australia .

Presented by Mistletone, the North Carolina rock band are bringing their album Bleeds to AUS this May/June.

‘Elderberry Wine’ was the song of the summer last year, and a generational banger, to say the least.

And now, Aussie fans finally get to witness Bleeds live – a triumphant follow up to 2023’s Rat Saw God.

Though MJ Lenderman will be missed this time around, Wednesday’s distinct alt-country sound led by Karly Hartzman’s Southern sound is undeniably good live.

(As fans who saw the band the last time they graced our stages in 2024 can attest.)

Wednesday’s shows are a powerful and cathartic communal experience, and are most definitely not to be missed.

The band are performing as part of RISING Melbourne, along with a Sydney headline show, plus more shows to be announced.

Sun 31 May – RISING @ Max Watts – Naarm / Melbourne

Mon 1 Jun – RISING @ Max Watts – Naarm / Melbourne

Wed 3 Jun – The Metro – Eora / Sydney

They’ll be joined by local talents Alien Nosejob (May 31), Season 2 (Jun 1), and Naaki Soul (Jun 3).

Melbourne presale starts on Thursday the 12th of March at 12pm. General on sale starts on Monday the 16th of March, at 12pm AEDT.

Find tickets here.

Sydney presale starts on Thursday the 12th of March at 9am. General on sale starts on Friday the 13th of March, at 9am AEDT.

Find tickets here.