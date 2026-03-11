Voting closed for new Nationals leader after shock David Littleproud resignation

Matt Canavan has been confirmed as the new leader of The Nationals following a tight vote this morning.

In an emotional press conference, David Littleproud announced his resignation from The Nationals yesterday.

Littleproud revealed the strain leading the party had taken, from numerous defections to unending leadership disputes.

The Nats were left shocked by the sudden departure, as it seemed things had finally started to quiet down again for the Coalition.

Littleproud admitted his exhaustion to press, saying “I’m buggered, I’ve had enough,” following a 4 year leadership period overshadowed by disagreements; Barnaby Joyce’s exit from the party to join One Nation, MP Andrew Gee leaving the Nats to join the crossbench, and senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price also leaving to join the Liberal Party.

Most recently, the Liberal Party has left and rejoined the Coalition twice, Littleproud’s fractious relationship with then Liberal leader Sussan Ley cited as a key reason for the splits.

During the conference, Littleproud was seen tearing up, admitting he has been “a punching bag for months. I don’t really give a rat’s, but at some point you … have to be honest with yourself.”

The Nationals scrambled to assemble a ballot for their next leader, Matt Canavan just announced as taking out the top spot. Darren Chester has been elected as deputy leader.

Matt Canavan is another old friend of Barnaby Joyce, whose defection reminds The Nationals of One Nation’s ever-growing popularity.

Just like party members, voters who were once ardent Coalition voters are defecting to One Nation, wooed by its right-wing populism.

Canavan and Co now face the challenge of convincing their Coalition stronghold to stick with them, with Canavan’s focus on economics, particularly for regional industries, potentially giving them the upperhand in regional One Nation dominated pockets.

Canavan is considered a hard-line rightwinger.

The new leader of The Nationals notoriously protested for celebrants to refuse marriage of same-sex couples and has questioned the effects of climate change numerous times.

Additionally, he has continuously advocated for the construction of new coal-fired power stations and disregarded net zero by 2050.

Can The Nationals shake off their bad luck under the new leadership of Canavan, or is another leadership spill already on its way?