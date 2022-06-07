Cannabis research found weed may help reduce chronic pain… but not CBD

Weed remains in the conversation when it comes to pain relief, however, research from 25 studies has shown past knowledge may not be completely correct.

A review funded by the US Department of Health and Human Services was assigned to research the connection between chronic pain and weed.

Because there’s no high when ingested, CBD has widely been seen in a more positive light than THC, which is often associated with ‘stoners’.

However, while further research is needed, results have shown CBD to have little to no effect for chronic pain, making weed with THC the preferred treatment.

Speaking on the research, Marian S. McDonagh, a professor at the Oregon Health & Science University Hospital and lead researcher told Insider, “What surprised us was the lack of evidence on cannabis plant-based products.”

Despite the benefits, it’s worth noting the side effects of THC, which can include dizziness, sedation, and nausea.

“If you are willing to go down the path and you want to try cannabis as a treatment for chronic pain, they’re going to have to keep a really close eye on how things are going over time, especially after three months,” McDonagh said.

However, the misconception that CBD is somehow more effective at treating pain is coming to light. In order to feel the benefits of pain reduction, the study showed THC as the preferred treatment.

While this research is extremely valuable, further studies are essential. As McDonagh states: “We are hopeful that this will also stimulate more research and we may have better things to say in the coming months or years.”

By then, weed could be legal either recreationally or medicinally in most parts of Australia. But with Liberal still holding leadership in several states, we’re not holding our breath.