White-tailed eagles are returning to UK skies for the first time in 200 years

Also known as sea eagles, these majestic birds have a wingspan of 2.5 metres and are not to be trifled with. However, the white-tailed eagles went extinct in England during the last century due to illegal killing.

Now, thanks to some handy work by some conservationist groups, they’ve been able to return to the UK skies.

The white-tailed eagles are the UK’s largest bird of prey and they’ve recently been seen soaring above the continent for the first time in 240 years.

Unfortunately, animals at risk of extinction are often not given sufficient support to regain to safe numbers. Jimmy Kimmel asked the public about extinction issues last year, and it left a lot to be desired. However, the efforts to support the gorgeous yet fierce white-tailed eagles have been successful thus far. It’s seen the birds fly places they haven’t flown in hundreds of years.

We have Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation to thank for the eagles’ return. Last August, the two groups teamed up for this pioneering project. As part of a 5-year plan, 6 eaglets were moved to the Isle of Wight in the hope that the birds would spread themselves around the UK. The birds were fitted with trackers so that the conservationists could keep a keen eye on the eagles’ movements. Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation stated, “There have been a large number of sightings in spring 2020 which relate to birds released on the Isle of Wight.”

If you’re from the UK and want to spot the birds yourself, the Foundation strongly encourages you to do so. If you can get yourself a photo, send a form to their website here. Remember, the birds have yellow talons and a white tail with black on the back. And of course, stay safe.

Up next: Thom Yorke, Brian Eno and David Byrne pledge support for Extinction Rebellion.