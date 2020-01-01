 ​ ​
Win the Ultimate Recording Session thanks to BHSS and Studios 301!

Australia’s largest backline hire company, BHSS, has teamed up Sydney’s iconic Studios 301 to run a competition that kicked off on the first day of 2020 to offer one lucky music act the chance to win the Ultimate Recording Session in the flagship Studio 1 at 301, plus up to $3,500 of BHSS backline gear.

Whether you’re a band eager to get into your first session or an established act looking to recording in an world class studio, this is an opportunity you shouldn’t miss.

studios 301 bhss backline hire stage systems ultimate recording session competition

Running from 1 January 2020 to 14 February, the grand prize is a two day lock-out recording session at 301, where the possibilities are endless in the studio – recently used by the likes of Cold Chisel, A$AP Rock, Zedd, Jessica Mauboy, Amy Shark, The Avalanches, Brockhampton and more!

The Ultimate Recording Session

  • A 2 day lockout session in Studios 301 flagship Studio 1.
  • $3,500 worth of backline hire gear and instruments provided by BHSS (That’s enough for a big rock gig!)
  • A Studios 301 Engineer & Assistant engineer to help run your session
  • All-access to Studios 301 microphones and in-house gear
  • A photographer to document your epic recording session

How to Enter

BHSS & Studios 301 are proud partners in promoting live and recorded music, and are looking forward to seeing what can come out of the Ultimate Recording Session experience… what a way to kick off 2020!

January 2, 2020

