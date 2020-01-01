Win the Ultimate Recording Session thanks to BHSS and Studios 301!

Australia’s largest backline hire company, BHSS, has teamed up Sydney’s iconic Studios 301 to run a competition that kicked off on the first day of 2020 to offer one lucky music act the chance to win the Ultimate Recording Session in the flagship Studio 1 at 301, plus up to $3,500 of BHSS backline gear.

Whether you’re a band eager to get into your first session or an established act looking to recording in an world class studio, this is an opportunity you shouldn’t miss.

Want to win a recording session at Studios 301 plus $3,500 worth of backline hire for your next show? Enter the Ultimate Recording Session comp today.

Running from 1 January 2020 to 14 February, the grand prize is a two day lock-out recording session at 301, where the possibilities are endless in the studio – recently used by the likes of Cold Chisel, A$AP Rock, Zedd, Jessica Mauboy, Amy Shark, The Avalanches, Brockhampton and more!

The Ultimate Recording Session

A 2 day lockout session in Studios 301 flagship Studio 1.

$3,500 worth of backline hire gear and instruments provided by BHSS (That’s enough for a big rock gig!)

A Studios 301 Engineer & Assistant engineer to help run your session

All-access to Studios 301 microphones and in-house gear

A photographer to document your epic recording session

How to Enter

Follow BHSS (@bhstagesystems) and Studios 301 (@studios301) on Instagram

Like the competition post and tag 5 friends you would share this with on the weekly Facebook posts

Fill in your details on the form linked in the bio to submit a link to your music (Soundcloud, Dropbox etc.)

BHSS & Studios 301 are proud partners in promoting live and recorded music, and are looking forward to seeing what can come out of the Ultimate Recording Session experience… what a way to kick off 2020!