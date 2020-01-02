Watch the extremely tense first trailer for ‘A Quiet Place 2’

Watching A Quiet Place in the cinema was an unforgettable experience. For those that missed it, the film is almost entirely silent, and tensions are high from the first frame. People in the theatre were scared to rustle their popcorn, whisper to the person next to them, or make any sound at all.

The movie was a box office hit, and since it was first released there have been whispers of a sequel. Now the first trailer is here and just as you expected, it’s intense.

Shut your mouths, the first trailer for A Quiet Place 2 has landed. At first impression we’ve got a bigger budget, more aliens, and a ton more action to boot.

The film is described by Paramount Pictures as follows:

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

So we will see what happens to the family following the events of the first movie, and by the looks of the trailer we’ll also get to see flashbacks from when the aliens first came to earth. A few new characters are also introduced, including an unnamed man played by Cillian Murphy.

A Quiet Place 2 comes to theatres on March 18, 2020.