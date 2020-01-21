With voting closed, this is who’s pegged to win the Hottest 100

Voting for triple j’s Hottest 100 has officially closed and Aussie music fans are getting excited to relive an incredible year of music this Saturday.

2019 has been one of the biggest years for the Hottest 100 countdown ever, the station revealing that at least 47,000 votes were counted per day.

While we have to wait a little longer to find out which of our favourite tracks made it into the Hottest 100 countdown, we do have an idea about who might be in there.

Social media aggregator 100 Warm Tunas has been working hard to collate everyone’s votes, creating a countdown prediction which has been pretty damn accurate over the last few years.

In 2019’s Warm Tunas poll, Denzel Curry’s Bulls On Parade Like A Version has landed the number one spot, with Billie Eilish’s bad guy at number two.

The rest of the top five is completed by Mallrat’s Charlie, G Flip’s Drink Too Much, and Thelma Plum’s Better In Blak.

While Tones And I’s Dance Monkey was widely considered a favourite it’s sitting at number seven, just before Flume and Vera Blue’s Rushing Back.

If this prediction is accurate, this year’s countdown will be making triple j history in more ways than one. It will be the first time a Like A Version cover has taken out the spot as number one and it would break the record for the most solo female acts in the top ten.

Have a look at the Warm Tunas ranking below, and tune into triple j from midday (AEDT) this Saturday for the definitive countdown.