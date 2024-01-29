Check out the hottest 100 events for 2023 courtesy of our pals Tixel

While we were standing around, succumbing to sunstroke last weekend, Tixel was hard at work compiling its own list of the Hottest 100 Events of 2023

As the nation unveiled its verdict in the Triple J Hottest 100 showdown this past weekend, Tixel, Australia’s go-to fairy god mother of ticket resales, burned the midnight oil to curate the best of what 2023 had to offer.

The result? A stellar compilation that stands as their crowning glory—the Hottest 100 Events of 2023.

All the live events coveted by Aussies in 2023, from the hottest international pop musicians to established and emerging festival brands, sporting matches, musicals, ballet, shows from nostalgia artists, rappers, DJs, events celebrating WorldPride, and bashes in far-reaching regional towns.

Down under, a wave of Aussies were swept into the Country music zeitgeist, led by none other than American sensation Luke Combs. He claims the coveted #1 spot on the list, thanks to sold-out spectacles that resonated across every capital city in the land.

As expected, mainstream juggernauts dominated the charts. Coldplay secured the second spot, captivating a massive audience, including interstate enthusiasts, during a two-night extravaganza at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Harry Styles, a catalyst for the international artist arena circuit, fueled considerable demand, coupled with the quirky trend of musicians embracing the “shoey” on stage since February.

The 1975 and K-Pop royalty BLACKPINK also clinched top 10 spots, while luminaries like Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Robbie Williams graced the broader top 100.

Tixel’s Top Ten Events In Australia for 2023, in order, are:

Luke Combs | World Tour 2023 Coldplay | Music of the Spheres tour (2023 Optus Stadium dates) TIME • RONE @ Flinders St Station Dom Dolla @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl Fred again.. (pop up shows) Zach Bryan @ Flemington Racecourse Harry Styles | Love On Tour The 1975’s Australian Tour BLACKPINK | Born Pink Tour AFL Grand Final 2023 | Collingwood Vs. Brisbane Boiler Room | Melbourne Lewis Capaldi | Australian Tour Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix The Weeknd | After Hours til Dawn Tour Beyond The Valley 2023 Pitch Music & Arts 2023 Ed Sheeran | Mathematics Tour Paramore Daniel Caesar | Superpowers World Tour Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sleep Token | Tour Morgan Wallen | One Night At A Time World Tour Midnight Mafia | Order of the Lotus Arctic Monkeys | Tour Foo Fighters | Tour Giveon | Give or Take Tour Ocean Alley | Tour Eric Prydz | Holo Lost Paradise 2023 Strawberry Fields 2023 Electric Callboy | Tekkno Australian Tour 2023 Groovin the Moo | Sunshine Coast Harbourlife 2023 Post Malone | If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Dreamstate Australia 2023 St Jerome’s Laneway Festival | Tour X CLUB. | Global Fugitives Tour Knockout Outdoor 2023: Spirit of the Wolf Spacey Jane | Tour 50 Cent | The Final Lap Tour Red Hot Chili Peppers with Post Malone Boiler Room | Sydney Lauv | The Between Albums Tour Ethel Cain | Tour Carlton Vs. Melbourne | AFL Semi-Final Beartooth and Pierce The Veil Peach PRC | Manic Dream Pixie Tour Sticky Fingers | Tour TWICE | Ready to Be Tour Caroline Polachek | The Spiraling Tour

Head over to Tixel for full list here.