Check out the hottest 100 events for 2023 courtesy of our pals Tixel

TM

TM

While we were standing around, succumbing to sunstroke last weekend, Tixel was hard at work compiling its own list of the Hottest 100 Events of 2023

As the nation unveiled its verdict in the Triple J Hottest 100 showdown this past weekend, Tixel, Australia’s go-to fairy god mother of ticket resales, burned the midnight oil to curate the best of what 2023 had to offer.

The result? A stellar compilation that stands as their crowning glory—the Hottest 100 Events of 2023.

Blackpink tixel hottest one hundred events 2023
Photo: Samsung/Handout

All the live events coveted by Aussies in 2023, from the hottest international pop musicians to established and emerging festival brands, sporting matches, musicals, ballet, shows from nostalgia artists, rappers, DJs, events celebrating WorldPride, and bashes in far-reaching regional towns.

Down under, a wave of Aussies were swept into the Country music zeitgeist, led by none other than American sensation Luke Combs. He claims the coveted #1 spot on the list, thanks to sold-out spectacles that resonated across every capital city in the land.

As expected, mainstream juggernauts dominated the charts. Coldplay secured the second spot, captivating a massive audience, including interstate enthusiasts, during a two-night extravaganza at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Harry Styles, a catalyst for the international artist arena circuit, fueled considerable demand, coupled with the quirky trend of musicians embracing the “shoey” on stage since February.

The 1975 and K-Pop royalty BLACKPINK also clinched top 10 spots, while luminaries like Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Robbie Williams graced the broader top 100.

Tixel’s Top Ten Events In Australia for 2023, in order, are:

  1.  Luke Combs | World Tour 2023
  2. Coldplay | Music of the Spheres tour (2023 Optus Stadium dates)
  3. TIME • RONE @ Flinders St Station
  4. Dom Dolla @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
  5. Fred again.. (pop up shows)
  6. Zach Bryan @ Flemington Racecourse
  7. Harry Styles | Love On Tour
  8. The 1975’s Australian Tour
  9. BLACKPINK | Born Pink Tour
  10. AFL Grand Final 2023 | Collingwood Vs. Brisbane
  11. Boiler Room | Melbourne
  12. Lewis Capaldi | Australian Tour
  13. Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix
  14. The Weeknd | After Hours til Dawn Tour
  15. Beyond The Valley 2023
  16. Pitch Music & Arts 2023
  17. Ed Sheeran | Mathematics Tour
  18. Paramore
  19. Daniel Caesar | Superpowers World Tour
  20. Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  21. Sleep Token | Tour
  22. Morgan Wallen | One Night At A Time World Tour
  23. Midnight Mafia | Order of the Lotus
  24. Arctic Monkeys | Tour
  25. Foo Fighters | Tour
  26. Giveon | Give or Take Tour
  27. Ocean Alley | Tour
  28. Eric Prydz | Holo
  29. Lost Paradise 2023
  30. Strawberry Fields 2023
  31. Electric Callboy | Tekkno Australian Tour 2023
  32. Groovin the Moo | Sunshine Coast
  33. Harbourlife 2023
  34. Post Malone | If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying
  35. Dreamstate Australia 2023
  36. St Jerome’s Laneway Festival | Tour
  37. X CLUB. | Global Fugitives Tour
  38. Knockout Outdoor 2023: Spirit of the Wolf
  39. Spacey Jane | Tour
  40. 50 Cent | The Final Lap Tour
  41. Red Hot Chili Peppers with Post Malone
  42. Boiler Room | Sydney
  43. Lauv | The Between Albums Tour
  44. Ethel Cain | Tour
  45. Carlton Vs. Melbourne | AFL Semi-Final
  46. Beartooth and Pierce The Veil
  47. Peach PRC | Manic Dream Pixie Tour
  48. Sticky Fingers | Tour
  49. TWICE | Ready to Be Tour
  50. Caroline Polachek | The Spiraling Tour

Head over to Tixel for full list here.

