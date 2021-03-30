In the biggest national mystery since Shannon Noll was robbed of his Australian Idol crown, a woman has wound up with a condom lodged in her lung.

Let’s paint a picture, shall we? A 27-year-old school teacher rocks up to hospital with a triple combo cough, fever, and mucus. Her condition has been ongoing for six months, and no amount of antibiotics or tuberculosis medication has alleviated her symptoms. condom

Doctors investigate. What do they find? A lesion in the right upper lobe of her lungs, with an “inverted bag-like structure ‘sitting’ in the bronchus.”

Carefully and thoroughly, doctors removed said bag. While partially destroyed during the procedure, there was no denying that it was a rubber. A cock sock, if you will. The good news is that the woman is expected to make a speedy recovery, with the exception of a potential bronchoscopy in the future to remove any excess scumbag.

“Retrospectively, both the husband and wife accepted to having undergone a fellatio,” the hospital reported. “They could recollect that the condom had loosened during the act, and at that time, the lady had also experienced an episode of sneezing or coughing.”

The woman delayed diagnosis was whittled down to a number of factors, as outlined by the team. This included; embarrassment, the sheer unpredictability of the situation, and the fortunate placement of the condom inside the lung: which didn’t result in any build-up of secretion.

According to the doctor’s report, this has never happened before… that we know of.

