YONDER chat their utterly addictive new single ‘Guess’

YONDER know how to weave nuances through addictive melodies. From their debut till now, the Gold Coast four-piece have been spinning songs that excite, breathing a new life into the rock catalogue.

Fresh off the release of their latest single Guess, we caught up with the band to chat their most honest project yet.

YONDER are masters of melody. Lucky for us, we were able to catch up with the band themselves to break down their latest release Guess.

HAPPY: Hey guys, how’s it going? What are you up to at this present moment?

YONDER: Going great, we’re currently in the studio working on the next single which is sounding great. Practising heaps for upcoming live shows *fingers crossed*.

HAPPY: We’re loving the new single Guess! How does it feel having out there in the world?

YONDER: Feels great having it out there for people to hear. It’s our fastest song to hit 1000 streams on Spotify, check it out if you haven’t already.

HAPPY: Could you tell us a bit about the song?

YONDER: Guess originated late one evening last year in my garage. I wanted to write a song where drums were the main feature. After hours spent working on rhythms, we were sold on the outcome. It was something catchy that people could learn and follow whilst creating something different/unpredictable. The song discusses relationships between close friends and the ability to comfort one another through trials. There’s a real need to show patience and invest in each other with this being the product of true/ solid friendship.

HAPPY: Where did the name YONDER come from?

YONDER: The band name came about as we sat as a band at Harbour Town McDonald’s. Yonder was the product of hours of intense conversation and word-finding desperation while riding the emotional roller coaster of hopeful but inadequate/underwhelming suggestions.

View this post on Instagram New Music – Be ready A post shared by YONDER (@yondertheband) on Jul 2, 2020 at 8:38pm PDT

HAPPY: The track has a real message of friendship – how did you all meet?

YONDER: We met each other over the last 6 years through mutual friends and music events. One priority we have as a band is that we’re mates first and band members second, we try to not lose sight of that.

HAPPY: You’ve described the laying down of Guess as one of the best recording experiences together so far. What made it so?

YONDER: As we approached the recording, we wanted to reflect the electricity of a live performance in the track. Despite being in the studio, the tones and atmosphere created were like that of one of our best live shows! You could see it in our stank expressions – we were definitely feeling it.

HAPPY: Were there any particular artists you were all vibing during lockdown?

YONDER: Vulfpeck definitely comes to mind. Their incredible musicianship matched with hilariously simple videography make for a great evening on YouTube. If you’ve never listened to them, they are the living definition of “in the pocket.”

HAPPY: What’s the first venue you would like to perform at when things open back up?

YONDER: We’ve really missed playing live shows and are ultra keen to get back on stage. We’re in the works of organising some outdoor shows in the coming months which will be safe and appropriate for many of our fiends and fans to come to watch us. Some of our favourite venues we’ve missed are Tomcat, The Yamaha at Heya bar, and BBQ bazaar. We are looking forward to playing these soon!

HAPPY: What’s next for YONDER? Any other exciting plans in the works?

YONDER: YONDER are in the works of recording some new material for single release late next month. The upcoming single was the catalyst for a deviation in style and further exploration of our sound. We’re planning a few shows at the moment for early September until the end of the year. A Guess single launch will be announced very soon for mid-September which we can’t wait for. See you guys soon!

HAPPY: Cheers for the chat!

Check out Guess below: