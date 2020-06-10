Young Henrys team up with Inertia for a limited-time-only beer and vinyl deal

Who said you can’t have your vinyl and drink it too? Young Henrys and Inertia sure didn’t; and they have blessed us some news which is sure to make you swoon.

To fill the gaping hole left by an Aussie music scene forced into hiatus, our buddies at Young Henrys have teamed up with Inertia Record Club, offering your choice of 12-inch record and a case of beer for just 85 bucks.

For just $85, you can get your dirty mittens on a case of Young Henrys beer as well as a 12-inch vinyl from one of your favourite Aussie artists, thanks to Inertia.

Over the years, Inertia has collaborated with some of the finest independent artists and labels across Australia and all over the world. However, with the need to support Aussie acts standing as important as ever, they have presented some true-blue vinyl offerings which match the tantalising flavour of a Young Henrys bevvy. They includes the likes of Body Type, The Delta Riggs, Alex Cameron and Hazel English.

Can’t decide which one to choose? That means four cases simply must be in order.

Of course, by now we all know that Young Henrys love good beer and great music, having shown ongoing support to local and independent Aussie artists since their humble beginnings in the streets of Newtown back in 2012. As a diverse group of passionate brewers and distillers who often double as musicians and artists, seeing the damage that the COVID-19 pandemic on the music industry has been truly heartbreaking.

However, instead of sitting around, the team at Young Henrys have set out to do something about it, turning collaboration into alchemy, looking after Aussie artists and their customers too.

We know you’re keen to sit back with an ice-cold tinnie while you listen to your favourite tunes. This deal is for a limited time only – browse the range here.