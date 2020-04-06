Your favourite rock and metal bands are offering free online guitar lessons

Now is your chance to learn your favourite rock and metal riffs. A bunch of the best in the business have come together to help music students who are self-isolating.

The initiative called School’s Out was put together by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. His non-profit organisation Ellefson Youth Music Foundation aims to offer guitar lessons to high school students or younger.

With some of the best rock and metal guitarists taking part in the incredible School’s Out initiative, music students can be taught by their heroes.

Through the new initiative, you will be able to experience one-on-one lessons from some of guitars greatest riff makers. Some of the teachers include but aren’t limited to Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael.

Ellefson discussed his initiative, stating, “When one person suffers, we all suffer, and this is an unprecedented moment in history when all of us around the world are united for a common cause. Music and the arts have always been some of our greatest healers in a way none other can.”

He continued, “As we reach into each other’s souls with resounding hope, I’m forever thankful to our friends in the creative community who have kindly offered their expertise to put a smile on the faces of so many people in need right now. Let this be a time when we can all unite under the banner of Music and let our creativity lead the way.”

You don’t even necessarily have to sign up for the lessons. A number of the play-through lessons and instructional videos will be available completely free of charge.

Check out the amazing initiative right here.